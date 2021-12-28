









The rings of Demetra, a brand based in Montecarlo. But they’re not just for the rich ♦ ︎

Established by Alberto Pertosa in the Principality of Monaco in June 2016, Demetra International gave birth to the jewelry brand Demetra and has already carved out its own space on the market. Not only thanks to the link with the Valenza laboratories, which create the collections for sale in the jewelers (in Montecarlo Demetra has its registered office).



One of the new specialties of Demetra are the Sigillo wedding rings. One of the two Seal rings, in fact, incorporates a tiny key on the outside of the circle, which connects to the lock-shaped recess of the other ring. In this way, the two circles of white or yellow gold can come together in a symbolic act of love. In short, an idea that can please those who cultivate a romantic spirit. One of the novelties, however, is the Ribelle collection, which features an unusual design with open rings, with a diamond attached to the stem like a pendant.