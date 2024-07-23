Half a century of activity by Breda Gioielli, a company based in Conegliano (Treviso). Founded in 1974 by spouses Renato and Gabriella Breda, today it is managed by the second generation, the sisters Daniela and Marzia Breda. To celebrate the completion of number 50, Breda Gioielli decided to hope for a sculpture, The White Olive Tree, by the artist Agatino Cappella. The trunk of the work is made of Carrara marble and rests on a base in aged olive wood, with fruits made with 3003 diamonds placed on branches and leaves in platinum for over 366 carats. The work, after having been exhibited in Vicenzaoro, Milan, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and Doha, as well as at the Venice Film Festival, can now be admired for the first time in the Treviso area thanks to the kind permission of Giuliano Castrenze, CEO of World Diamond Group Spa, owner of the sculpture.

It will be a very special fiftieth anniversary. We celebrate it by exhibiting this work and inviting the whole city to a big party. We want to be able to say thank you for this half century together with all our customers who have chosen us to celebrate the important moments of their lives. Engagements, weddings, births and other anniversaries, we have been participants, over half a century, in many, many people’s stories. Since we like to be focused on the here and now, we also take the opportunity to create an event that offers a new possibility of entertainment and culture to the city we love so much.

Daniela and Marzia Breda



In 1986, at just 19 years old, Daniela joined the company bringing her vision but also taking care of the administrative and financial aspect. Marzia, a gemologist and master goldsmith, then joined the family team, effectively completing the start-up of the second generation in the business. Marzia, until last year, was president of Federpreziosi Treviso, while Daniela was active in the local Ascom board already in the nineties. Daniela’s training path and sensitivity gave life to the Heteriah brand, for a jewel that goes deep into the meaning of stones and offers a glimpse into subtle energies. And the Madame Black line offers tailor-made jewelery aimed at customers passionate about the black, gothic and rock world. Today, in addition to the two owners, the third generation appears: Daniela’s daughter, Ginevra, and Marzia’s daughter, Noemi.