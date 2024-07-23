A new variant of Buccellati’s classic Hawaii collection, whose design dates back to the 1930s from an idea of ​​the founder of the Maison, Mario Buccellati, who was inspired by the artistic movement of Futurism. Periodically the collection is updated with new pieces and new updates. This time it is the shape of the oval that is in the foreground, with a modification of the basic element, the circle. Small oval gold rings characterized the lines of the collection, adding further softness to the appearance of the jewels. Bracelets and earrings are always made with the hand-twisted wire technique, an original feature of the collection.



In the necklace, available in the short version, the large oval elements interrupt the continuity of smaller elliptical shapes, creating a different rhythm, which becomes a recurring motif of creation. The same motif is repeated in the earrings, which complete the set. Both jewels are available both in yellow gold and in combination with the other traditional gold colors, pink and white.