Hawaii Oval Necklace
Hawaii Oval Necklace

Buccellati’s Hawaii grows longer

A new variant of Buccellati’s classic Hawaii collection, whose design dates back to the 1930s from an idea of ​​the founder of the Maison, Mario Buccellati, who was inspired by the artistic movement of Futurism. Periodically the collection is updated with new pieces and new updates. This time it is the shape of the oval that is in the foreground, with a modification of the basic element, the circle. Small oval gold rings characterized the lines of the collection, adding further softness to the appearance of the jewels. Bracelets and earrings are always made with the hand-twisted wire technique, an original feature of the collection.

Orecchini Hawaii Oval in oro giallo, bianco e rosa
Hawaii Oval earrings in yellow, white and rose gold

In the necklace, available in the short version, the large oval elements interrupt the continuity of smaller elliptical shapes, creating a different rhythm, which becomes a recurring motif of creation. The same motif is repeated in the earrings, which complete the set. Both jewels are available both in yellow gold and in combination with the other traditional gold colors, pink and white.

Collana Hawaii Oval in oro giallo
Hawaii Oval necklace in yellow gold
Collana Hawaii Oval in oro giallo, rosa e bianco
Hawaii Oval necklace in yellow, pink and white gold
Orecchini in oro giallo a filo ritorto
Yellow gold twisted wire earrings

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

L'Ulivo Bianco, scultura di Agatino Cappella. Courtesy Giuliano Castrenze, World Diamond Group
Previous Story

A precious olive tree for the 50 years of Breda Gioielli

Latest from Showroom

Orecchini Babylone in oro e diamanti

Romantic Stone Paris

The romantic jewelry of the French with Polish origin Marie Poniatowski, founder of Stone Paris. Stone