









The story of one of the most famous rings: that of Cartier given by Prince Ranieri to Grace Kelly

History and power of a ring. The statement ring with a 10.47 carats diamond which belonged to Grace Kelly. Next January 5, in fact, will be the anniversary of the engagement of the american actress with the Prince of Monaco, Rainier. In 1956, to move the heart of the ethereal Hollywood star, at that time at the top of his career, the prince moved heaven and earth to find a stone that could impress her. In fact, the prince had before given Grace an Cartier eternity ring with ruby diamonds. Nice, but not exceptional.

The search result is the diamond mounted on platinum, emerald cut, placed on the engagement ring. A side has two smaller diamonds baguette. It is a special stone, because only diamonds perfectly free of impurities can be cut emerald: a form with only 49-50 facets glimpse more easier inclusions or impurities. In comparison, the round cut, which has 58 facets, better hiding defects. It was 1956 and Prince Rainier III offered his third meeting to Grace, and with the help of Cartier, conquered the actress. The ring, in fact, must be loved by Grace Kelly, so much so that he decided to wear it on the set of his latest film, High Society, before becoming Princess of Monaco. You can see her in these images, alongside Frank Sinatra. Federico Graglia











