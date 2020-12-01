Caitlin Mociun, from the world to New York

ANELLI, vetrina — December 1, 2020 at 4:30 am

The unique jewels by the designer Catlin Mociun, made in New York ♦

Caitlin Mociun recounts that she started a journey at the age of 12, spending six years throughout Asia and Europe, with extended stays in Malaysia and Prague. Of her childhood in California, she recalls the time spent pretending to be a appaloosa. Up to Rhode Island School of Design, in New York. She it stopped there and now has a boutique in Brooklyn. First, for the truth, she designed clothes.

Orecchini pendenti con azzurrite, malachite e zaffiri
Orecchini pendenti con azzurrite, malachite e zaffiri

But after she is passed from textiles to jewelry, and now is known for its rings one-of-a-kind, with many stones, often ancient diamonds and rare gems such as sapphires bicolor. In the shop she presents her jewelry alongside handmade pottery and other household items, always unique. In 2014 she won a special mention at the American Gem Trade Association’s Spectrum Awards. Her style? She describes herself as a follower of the design principles of the Bauhaus school: elegance and simplicity. But surprising. She also like to point out that her jewelry is made by artisans regularly contracted and that the stones are remains of antiques as is possible. Mociun also recycles scrap metal, so use them in subsequent pieces. Her idea is that everything can be repaired, also a gem. Matilde de Bounvilles

Anello in oro con diamanti a grappolo
Anello in oro con diamanti a grappolo
Anello in oro con zaffiro giallo
Anello in oro con zaffiro giallo
Anello con cristallo e turchesi iraniani
Anello con cristallo e turchesi iraniani
Bracciale con ciondolo hot dog in oro
Bracciale con ciondolo hot dog in oro
Orecchini Sole Rosso in oro e corniola brasiliana
Orecchini Sole Rosso in oro e corniola brasiliana

Orecchini in oro con perle
Orecchini in oro con perle







