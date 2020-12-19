ANELLI, Argento, — December 19, 2020 at 4:00 am

Manuel Bozzi’s Italian rock




Silver jewelry handcrafted with aggressive forms, vibrant, modern, which are loved by the rock singers: the author is Manuel Bozzi.
Silver and rock, crafts skills and Tuscan verve, tattoos and jewelry: perhaps these are the ingredients that like to Millennials, as well as a number of the Italian show business personalities. The silver jewelry of Manuel Bozzi, which is born and work in Pisa, a city famous worldwide for its Leaning Tower, but also for the tradition in the arts. Manuel Bozzi, for example, went from theater to sculpture through painting and crafts. Eventually he chose jewelery “following the teachings of his mother, the artist Lydia Nissim.”

The talented Manuel, tells his biography, he was discovered by French designers Marithé and François Girbaud, with whom the young designer began in 2000 an important collaboration: he was entrusted with the task of creating accessories and jewelry to parade on major catwalks. A springboard that allowed Manuel, in 2002, to give life to his company with his partner Louis Ranchelli.
The Tuscan jeweler can claim the first prize in the Young Designers Award for Best Accessories Designer, but above all a solid appreciation by singers as Piero Pelù, Laura Pausini, or by actors such as Pierfrancesco Favino, who also signed a line of jewelry designed by Manuel Bozzi. Lavinia Andorno

