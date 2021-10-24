ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — October 24, 2021 at 4:30 am

The jewels of Matilde Mourinho




The father works with jewels (given the earnings of the players) in flesh and blood. The daughter with 14-karat recycled gold jewels and lab-made diamonds. He is Josè Mourinho, one of the most famous football (the soccer in Usa) coaches in the world, she is Matilde Mourinho, a young designer based in London, who a year ago launched Matilde Jewelery, a jewelry brand that has sustainability as its banner, as well as aesthetics. Now the brand has also introduced a line of jewelry for men, also sponsored on Instagram by the father.

Anello Celestial in oro riciclato e diamanti prodotti in laboratorio
Matilde Jewelery offers a rather simple and linear design, with rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces composed of thin gold bands or chains and lines of small synthetic diamonds. A choice that, according to Matilde Mourinho (name she shares with her mother and grandmother) is determined by the urgency in addressing the environmental issue and respecting the value of sustainability. In short, Matilde Jewelery wants to make goals with fair prices thanks to transparent processes, fair environmental and social treatment thanks to sustainability.
Anello Blossom in oro 14 carati e diamanti sintetici
Collana a catena, in oro 14 carati e sette diamanti di laboratorio
Orecchini a catena, in oro 14 carati e sei diamanti di laboratorio
Matilde Mourinho
Orecchini Lua, oro 14 carati e diamanti di laboratorio
Bracciale Link, oro 14 carati e diamanti di laboratorio
Bracciale Harmony in oro 14 carati e diamanti di laboratorio
