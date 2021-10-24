









The father works with jewels (given the earnings of the players) in flesh and blood. The daughter with 14-karat recycled gold jewels and lab-made diamonds. He is Josè Mourinho, one of the most famous football (the soccer in Usa) coaches in the world, she is Matilde Mourinho, a young designer based in London, who a year ago launched Matilde Jewelery, a jewelry brand that has sustainability as its banner, as well as aesthetics. Now the brand has also introduced a line of jewelry for men, also sponsored on Instagram by the father.



Matilde Jewelery offers a rather simple and linear design, with rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces composed of thin gold bands or chains and lines of small synthetic diamonds. A choice that, according to Matilde Mourinho (name she shares with her mother and grandmother) is determined by the urgency in addressing the environmental issue and respecting the value of sustainability. In short, Matilde Jewelery wants to make goals with fair prices thanks to transparent processes, fair environmental and social treatment thanks to sustainability.

















