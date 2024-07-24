Survey: the ideal diamond is round and weighs 1 carat

What is your ideal diamond? What would be your choice in buying a diamond ring? And what shape would you like a diamond? Questions that are concerned for thousands of consumers, but also as many jewelers, who aim to propose what the market demands. Some indications are now provided by the American analysis company GemFind Digital Solutions, which some time ago provided its analysis which is based on hundreds of online searches by consumers.

Result: the ideal weight of a diamond, expressed in carats, is 1–1.25. But even 0.75–1 carat diamonds are appreciated, so much so that they are in second place in online research. In short, whoever wants to give an engagement ring, first of all inquires about the characteristics and the cost of a diamond with this size, which is ideal for an engagement ring.

The classic round cut, brilliant, remains the most requested type of diamond. But according to the research company the ovals are the new trend, which has passed the cushion cut and the princess cut. Overall, the type of four-sided cut (cushion, princess, Asscher) includes about a fifth of the research.

And the quality? Those who buy a ring choose a favorable quality-price ratio. Therefore, it is difficult to buy a ring with a diamond of color classified D, E or F, that is the best. The most popular are the G or H colors. A diamond of color G, experts say, is not distinguished from a stone D, unless you are a gemologist.



In any case, and it is not surprising, the classification of diamonds is generally obscure matter for a buyer (unless he is a regular reader of gioiellis.com). Clarity, for example, is one of the four C’s that determine the value of a diamond, but there is a bit of confusion, even if this type of evaluation represents almost 40% of all diamond research. Few consumers, however, understand that a SI1 or even SI2 diamond can be as beautiful and shiny as a VS stone. No wonder, however, that consumers are more attracted to diamonds without inclusions.

