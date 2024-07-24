Anello con diamante di 13,70 carati di Bulgari
Anello con diamante di 13,70 carati di Bulgari

Survey: the ideal diamond is round and weighs 1 carat

What is your ideal diamond? What would be your choice in buying a diamond ring? And what shape would you like a diamond? Questions that are concerned for thousands of consumers, but also as many jewelers, who aim to propose what the market demands. Some indications are now provided by the American analysis company GemFind Digital Solutions, which some time ago provided its analysis which is based on hundreds of online searches by consumers.

Collana con diamante di 1 carato
1 carat diamond necklace

Result: the ideal weight of a diamond, expressed in carats, is 1–1.25. But even 0.75–1 carat diamonds are appreciated, so much so that they are in second place in online research. In short, whoever wants to give an engagement ring, first of all inquires about the characteristics and the cost of a diamond with this size, which is ideal for an engagement ring.

Orecchini con diamanti per 1 carato con taglio Asscher
1 carat Asscher cut diamond earrings

The classic round cut, brilliant, remains the most requested type of diamond. But according to the research company the ovals are the new trend, which has passed the cushion cut and the princess cut. Overall, the type of four-sided cut (cushion, princess, Asscher) includes about a fifth of the research.

Anello trilogy con diamante da 1 carato
Trilogy ring with 1 carat diamond by Megazzini

And the quality? Those who buy a ring choose a favorable quality-price ratio. Therefore, it is difficult to buy a ring with a diamond of color classified D, E or F, that is the best. The most popular are the G or H colors. A diamond of color G, experts say, is not distinguished from a stone D, unless you are a gemologist.

Anello di fidanzamento in oro bianco 18 carati con diamante taglio Maya da 1 carato
18k white gold engagement ring with 1 carat diamond

In any case, and it is not surprising, the classification of diamonds is generally obscure matter for a buyer (unless he is a regular reader of gioiellis.com). Clarity, for example, is one of the four C’s that determine the value of a diamond, but there is a bit of confusion, even if this type of evaluation represents almost 40% of all diamond research. Few consumers, however, understand that a SI1 or even SI2 diamond can be as beautiful and shiny as a VS stone. No wonder, however, that consumers are more attracted to diamonds without inclusions.
Damiani. Anello in platino e diamante (1 carato). Prezzo: 31880 euro euro
Damiani. Platinum and diamond ring (1 carat)

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Homi Settembre 2022
Previous Story

What’s new from Milano Fashion&Jewels

Orecchino della collezione Le Couturier
Next Story

Bizzotto’s new modular jewels

Latest from news