Busatti 1947, from tradition to innovation

Busatti in Milan is a historic name in jewelry. It has now doubled. A branch of the family has decided to focus decisively on research and innovation and has created its own brand: Busatti 1947. After a few months of life it already boasts a prestigious recognition: second place in the Best in Diamonds Above $40,000 Retail category at Couture Design Awards. Merit, precisely, of a decisive push towards a strong design and a choice of materials that is unusual in many respects. Behind all this are the brothers Lalla and Davide Busatti. The family history goes back to when the grandfather, Antonio Busatti, began traveling to Japan after the Second World War to buy pearls.

His son, Luigi, continued the business with gems. Lalla (designer) and Davide Busatti (who selects the gems) represent the third generation, who have decided to introduce jewels with their own brand to the precious stones trading business. But, as mentioned, putting a lot of innovation into it. For example, in introducing unusual materials, such as carbon fiber to make a super resistant resin, which is combined with gold and diamonds or cacholong. The high-end jewels have already been presented at the main international jewelery fairs, from Las Vegas to Dubai, Geneva and Hong Kong.