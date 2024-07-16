Birthday number 20 is always an important date. Especially if, like Cindy Chao, it means creating fine jewelry of incredible quality. From her native Taiwan to Paris, from London to Hong Kong: the creator is famous all over the world and celebrated the twentieth anniversary of her Maison with new jewels. The refined technical realization combined with the creative family spirit (father sculptor, grandfather architect) are the characteristics of Chindy Chao’s work. So much so that her jewels are also exhibited in some museums, such as those in Washington, Paris and London.



Her jewels are celebrated by jewelry enthusiasts and sought after by collectors: she creates a few pieces a year, which are mostly sold privately. His series of unique pieces called Black Label are works of art in the form of jewellery. To create her lei leaves with natural contours she uses a mix of different materials. For example, she 13 different gemstones in more than 50 shades, using a mix of titanium, gold, ox horn and photoactivated resin. In addition to the leaf-shaped brooch series, Cindy Chao produces a butterfly-inspired brooch every year: some examples of this type of jewel are kept in museums. The last one was the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris in 2020.



The new series of jewels to celebrate the twentieth anniversary includes a series of leaf brooches inspired by the four seasons: the color of the titanium and the gems used vary according to the time of year they are inspired by. Each leaf brooch is set with approximately 1,500 precious stones: a difficult and meticulous job for the craftsmen who made them. Other pieces are instead inspired by dragonflies: despite the complexity of creation, the dimensions and the gems, they weigh only 22 grams. Jewels as light as dragonflies.