Bracciali della collezione Santorini
With Mabina in Santorini

Santorini, a Cycladic island located in the Aegean Sea, was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in the 16th century BC. It was also its fortune, because its original conformation transformed it into a tourist paradise. And, now, also in a collection of bijoux designed by Mabina. The collection is made up of four multicolored sets with warm or cold tones, with pastel pink and light blue nuances, but with shades of green, like sea water. Bright colors, a very wide choice of (adjustable) rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces seem designed to enhance skin tanned by the summer sun, perhaps that of Santorini.

Bracciale della collezione Santorini
The jewels are in rhodium-plated or rose gold-plated silver and use fusion stones, a treatment that makes the rock crystal opalescent, associated with a part of glassy material. The result is colourful, crystalline and translucent elements with different cuts (baguette, oval, drop, shuttle). All four sets consist of a choker and earrings, bracelet and ring.
Anelli in argento e pietra fusion
Orecchini della collezione Santorini
Bracciali indossati
Orecchini in argento e pietra fusion
