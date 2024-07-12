Together with Vicenzaoro September, VO’Clock Privé returns (6-8 September), dedicated to watchmaking enthusiasts. As always, entry to the foyer located on the first floor of Fiera Vicenza is free. VO’Clock Privé was introduced by Italian Exhibition Group a few years ago, with the aim of attracting collectors and watch enthusiasts. It hosts emerging brands and independent creators, but also workshops, presentations and practical demonstrations with experts and master watchmakers. Inside Vicenzaoro, an event reserved for sector operators, there is the Time area, also dedicated to watchmaking but with a business focus.



At VO’Clock Privé you will be able to admire valuable pieces from the most renowned brands such as Zenith, Speake Marin, Franck Muller, Frederique Constant and Wyler Vetta, as well as unique creations from watchmakers from the Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants (AHCI) in Geneva, with names such as Vincent Calabrese, Seryn Watches, Lederer Timepieces, Meccaniche Orologi Milano, Matthias Naeschke, Khemea hcl Taine, Marc & Darnò and Miśnik. In Avanguardie, the space dedicated to emerging brands, Furlan Marri and Inceptum will be present, both for the first time at VO’Clock Privè. Among the new features, the participation of Leica stands out, which will present the two exclusive watch collections launched on the market so far, aimed at the public of enthusiasts present at the event.



The program includes meetings to deepen knowledge of the world of hands. In the lounge of the Dialogues area (Hall 7.1), the visitor will be able to participate in a cycle of technical talks and conversations with experts, with the support of the Watchouse forum and the sector publications L’Orologio, Watch Insanity and Revolution. A series of advanced training meetings, with reservations required, will then be held by Ugo Pancani, FHH – Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie teacher. In the Experiences area it will be possible to closely observe movements and components with microscopes and high definition screens directly from the workbench. The area, created with the support of Bergeon, world leader in instrumentation for watchmakers, will be the scene of demonstrations and presentations with master craftsmen and experts.