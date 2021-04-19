All about the mysterious Moldavite











Moldavite is not a disease, but a stone, even if there are some who suffer from Moldavite. The disease, in truth, only damages the psyche, because thinking that a simple mineral has the power to modify the state of health or protect against evil spirits (or things of this kind) can only be described as simple ignorance or a disorder psychic. But beyond these bizarre aspects, Moldavite has its admirers in jewelry.



Moldavite is a green vitreous silica rock, which can have different shades: forest, olive or green-blue. The aspect that makes many people fantasize is that this stone has a different origin than usual: it was formed, in fact, from the impact of a meteorite probably in southern Germany about 15 million years ago. But it must be added that it is not the only mineral substance present on Earth to have an origin of this type. In any case, from a geological point of view it is simply a type of tektite. Its discovery dates back to 1786, when it was presented during a lecture at the University of Prague. The term Moldavite arrived only in the mid-nineteenth century, it derives from the Vltava river, in Bohemia (Czech Republic), from where the first described pieces came from.Moldavite is found in an area that includes southern Bohemia, western Moravia, the Cheb basin (north-western Bohemia), Lusatia (Germany) and the Waldviertel (Austria).Moldavite is a beryllium-10, similar to the composition of the Australian (Australian) and Ivory Coast (Ivorite) tektites. In short, it has nothing so mysterious. The properties of the mineral are similar to those of other types of glass and the reported Mohs hardness ranges from 5.5 to 7 (on the scale a diamond is 10, the maximum). Moldavite can be transparent or translucent with a moss green color, with swirls and bubbles inside or on the surface. Unfortunately, in China they seem to have created imitations of Moldavite, in reality simple glass. If the stone has a smooth surface with no threads (called lechatelierite) inside it, it is probably fake. The real mineral, in fact, has bubbles and various inclusions that resemble small worms inside, which may indicate its natural origin. If this mineral intrigues you, you can visit a museum dedicated to Moldavite, the Muzeum Vltavínů, in Český Krumlov, Czech Republic.Moldavite is not a very common mineral in jewelry, but rings or necklaces made with this material, in faceted or natural form, have an appearance that appeals to many. There are, however, three different qualities of Moldavite: high, medium and normal. For jewelry, only high quality moldavite is generally used.