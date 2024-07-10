Pearls in New York with Alviero Martini 1A Classe. The Italian brand, which with its affordable jewelry collections is inspired by the most famous shopping places in the world, is inspired by the American city with the Pearl Str. line, located in the financial district of Manhattan, made of steel and river pearls. The collection consists of a necklace, a bracelet, a ring and three earring models. , is an inspiration for Alviero Martini 1A Classe. This New York street takes its name from the numerous oyster mounds found in the East River. The pearls resulting from these discoveries are the heart of the line.



The freshwater pearls are interspersed with the brand’s italic writing, 1A Classe. The choker features the steel logo on the side (59 euros), in parure with the bracelet that shows the steel signature in the center (39 euros). The earrings in the collection feature a steel button model with the logo engraved in italics and a small crystal (29 euros), or pendants with a 1C monogram from which a maxi pearl hangs (39 euros). There is also a variant with a lobe pearl and the signature 1A Class steel (39 euros). The ring is made of steel with a logo in italics (29 euros).