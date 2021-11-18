









Marco Panconesi’s jewels, from the Paris fashion world to own jewelry brand ♦ ︎

He is born in Florence, graduated in Fashion Design at the Polimoda Institute in the Tuscan city. But Marco Panconesi has become a well-known name in the fashion world for his role as director of Balenciaga’s menswear and leather goods division, and as head jewelry designer for the Women’s collections. Now, however, he added another brushstroke to his portrait: he founded a jewelery brand that has its name. His jewels were presented in Paris, during the fashion week, with great success.



It is a point of arrival: after graduating, Panconesi moved to Paris and began working for Givenchy as a designer in the jewelry department, under the guidance of Riccardo Tisci. On the other hand, he said that as a child he always played with his grandmother’s jewels, as well as collecting pearls, gold, colored pieces. In short, an alternative to the Game Boy.For the time being, Panconesi’s jewels are made of gilded silver (vermeil), semi-precious and natural stones, shiny rock crystals, rose quartz and intense green volcanic glass, enamel. The inspiration is that of design bijoux from the 1970s, with a touch of theatricality. The prices, therefore, are quite affordable compared to gold jewelery in precious stones, but they cost more if compared to simple bijoux. They are already on sale on the main specialized e-commerce marketplace.