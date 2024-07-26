Seiko introduces two new creations in a limited edition of 1,500 pieces each to the Astron collection. These two unique timepieces belong to the 5X and 3X lines respectively and share various aesthetic and stylistic elements. Both models feature a titanium case and bracelet. Titanium, as strong as stainless steel but 40% lighter, is protected by an extra-hard coating that prevents scratches.

The light blue dial recalls the power, beauty and infinite brightness of the starry sky and its intensity changes depending on the viewing angle and the way the light hits it. The high-definition sapphire crystal features Seiko’s patented super clear coating, which eliminates reflections to ensure optimal visibility from any angle. Furthermore, Lumibrite applied to the hour and minute hands and indexes ensures perfect readability even in low light conditions. When the dial detects sunlight, the watch connects to the GPS satellite network and automatically adjusts to the correct time. If the watch is protected from light, it remembers the time of the last successful manual connection and attempts to receive the GPS signal again at the same time.



The words Limited Edition and the progressive limited series number are engraved on the screw-down case back. The Astron GPS Solar 5X SSH157J1 features a 43.3 mm case with a strong and decisive line, designed with a low center of gravity to ensure a perfect fit on the wrist. The large dial aperture, along with crisp three-dimensional indices and long tapered hands, allows you to read the time easily with just a glance. The titanium bezel has a black ceramic insert that adds a sporty touch to the timepiece.

The compact bracelet, featuring H-shaped links, feels solid and fits securely and comfortably on your wrist.

The watch features a sub-dial that measures elapsed time in 1/20 second increments, positioned at 12 o’clock. The sub-dial at 6 o’clock indicates the time in a second time zone and becomes a 12-hour counter when using the stopwatch function. The latter is indicated on the sub-dial at 9 o’clock, which also allows you to view the charge status, the day of the week and the flight mode. The date window is located between 4 and 5 o’clock.

The watch is powered by the Caliber 5X53 Dual-Time, Seiko’s most advanced GPS Solar movement. This caliper connects to the GPS network to maintain absolute accuracy anywhere in the world. Astron automatically receives the time signal and can connect, on demand, to four or more GPS satellites orbiting the Earth to verify the wearer’s location and identify the time zone, thus determining the exact time. The hands automatically adjust to local time with the precision of an atomic clock. To adjust the time zone, just press a button and the hands will quickly move to local time, also taking summer time into account thanks to the independent movement system of each hand. Furthermore, you can instantly change the main display from home time to that of the country you are in, and vice versa.



The Astron GPS Solar 3X SSJ027J1 stands out for its dynamic design. The robust titanium case, with a diameter of 41.2 mm, is characterized by facets with contrasting finishes that give it a compact and elegant line. The polygonal titanium bezel has a satin finish on the top, which delicately contrasts with the polished side surfaces, giving the timepiece a vigorous and solid appearance.The lines of the case integrate perfectly with the lugs and extend fluidly towards the integrated bracelet, which delicately tapers towards the clasp, creating a harmonious effect.The dial features a multi-function indicator at 8 o’clock, showing airplane modes, power reserve, manual time adjustment, time zone adjustment and leap second reception. The date window is positioned at 3 o’clock. This watch is powered by the 3X63 solar caliber, which offers the functions of hours, minutes, seconds, date and multi-function indicator. The Seiko Astron SSH157J1 and SSJ027J1 are available in Seiko boutiques, in-store and online, and at selected retail outlets worldwide.