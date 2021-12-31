









Ten years ago, from a very young age, the Brazilian Maria Frering was Dior’s ambassador as a New Generation Girl. Today she has become a fashion jewelry designer, and this it’s no surprise. Maria Frering, who grew up in Rio de Janeiro, is a celebrity known for her beauty. She is the granddaughter of the socialite Carmen Mayrink Veiga and daughter of the actress Antonia Frering, she has four-year-old twins, the result of her marriage to Lucas Câmara. In short, she is a celebrity not only in Brazil, she too because she alternates periods in New York.



Graduated in economics, Maria Frering immediately discovered the passion for jewelry, which she started making in 2018. Rings, necklaces and earrings are inspired by the slow fashion movement, which promises slower production and enhances the production chain, respecting the environment and culture. For this he involved in the production Coopa-Roca, a social enterprise born in 1981 in the Rocinha favela and which since 2015 has been present in a central area of ​​Rio de Janeiro, where textile artisans from various low-income areas of the city of Rio de Janeiro.The fabric, in fact, is an integral part of the bijoux in plated bronze or silver proposed by the Brazilian brand. Bright colors, geometric designs and a design that looks more Scandinavian than Brazilian make up the style of the Maison. And on the metal the embroidery has developed in a unique technique that adapts to the surface of the jewel.













