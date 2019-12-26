Etho Maria, high jewelery with a Greek accent











Etho Maria, Greek expression that sounds like “come here Maria” is an international jewelry brand originating from Athens, Greece, where it still has a headquarters. But today it also has branches in Milan and Florida. Etho Maria, a brand born in 1992 as Lithos, shuns so much to make its history known, and to give a face to its business, which has practically eliminated even the website, which is limited to a page with the address.



And yet, despite this low communication profile, which does not break even when you go personally to ask for information, for example in Baselworld, Etho Maria has managed to make itself appreciated internationally. His gold, red ceramic and diamond jewels, for example, surprised high jewelry enthusiasts a couple of years ago.

















