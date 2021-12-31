









In Naples, gold can shine more than anywhere else. The capital city of Southern Italy has a long tradition in goldsmithing. And Buonocore jewels are part of this story. The goldsmith company was born in 1994 in Naples on the initiative of Gennaro Buonocore, who opened a small artisan shop. Over time, the jeweler has created jewels that have been very successful and has begun to make his creations known. Over the years, from a small shop, the Maison Buonocore has become a company and a well-known brand not only in the city and the founder’s work has continued by his sons Ciro and Davide.



The activity of the Neapolitan Maison takes place on two fronts: it produces jewelry on behalf of third parties and with its own brand. One of the latest jewelry lines is called Noon and includes a series of pieces inspired by the classic groumette chain, in gold in three different colors, with the addition of pavé diamonds. But in Buonocore’s repertoire there are also jewels made in a very traditional style in gold and precious stones.