A cultural cocktail composed of an exotic recipe: Maison Tjoeng is a jewelry brand launched in 2016 by designer Yasmin Tjoeng. AMore
It is necessary to clean jewelry regularly, but it is even more necessary to clean earrings. And the main reasons why youMore
We thought it was a known story: instead the reason why a ruby is hidden in Roberto Coin’s jewels is not knownMore
The history of Italian jewelery has a name: Marchisio. Although the Turin-based company now works for third parties, it has a storyMore
At one time, black gold meant oil. Now a little less. On the other hand many jewelers have started and make blackMore
How much are the stones in your jewels worth? Raise your hand if you don’t have at least one jewel with coloredMore
Do you want to buy a titanium jewel? First, you must read this guide to find out the benefits, price and featuresMore
Can the jewels be wet? Can jewels be damaged? Certainly the sea is a danger for jewels: we talked about it here.More
How to clean, store and polish your coral jewelry. Here are some useful tips for those who want a brilliant coral ♦More
Do you can wear jewels when passing through the airport security check? Are there jewels that are considered dangerous? Here are allMore
New opening of Damiani in the East, in South Korea. The jewelery brand opens a new boutique in the Hyundai Mokdong departmentMore
New previews of what will be Vicenzaoro September (8-12): it’s sold out and even the conference rooms have been occupied by exhibitors.More
Pandora is the most popular jewelry brand in the world. Everyone has worn or at least seen a Pandora jewelry up close.More
The Responsible Jewelery Council offers the first ESG (Environmental, social, and corporate governance) toolkit to association members. The Responsible Jewelery Council isMore
Sometimes the side dish turns out to be as tasty as the main food on the plate. This is, at least, theMore
The expansion of the Damiani jewelery distribution network continues. In this case, the Italian brand has opened a store with its ownMore
Lily of the valley, herbaceous plant (Convallaria maialis) of the Convallariacee family. But above all, one of the fragrant flowers of May.More
New jewels from the Tiffany Lock collection arrive. It is a series of pendants, rings, earrings and bracelets in different colors. ToMore
From the center of Brazil, the Hueb brand has conquered the United States and the Middle East with its lively and refinedMore
Beyoncé returns to Tiffany with a custom-made jewel, but available to everyone. Tiffany & Co has created a capsule collection inspired byMore
From white to yellow the step is short. But it is significant, because Recarlo is a jewelry brand that has always beenMore
Marijuana leaves also inspire fine jewelry, from Bulgari to Daniela Villegas and … ♦︎ The New York Times has also written aboutMore
Little is known about the Bloch family of Antwerp. Yet from half century Bloch was one of the most popular jewelers inMore
Can a transgressive (from a stylistic point of view) jewelry designer transgress against herself? For Giselle Effting, a globetrotting Brazilian with aMore
Brazilian fantasy, American concreteness: that’s why they like Ana Khouri jewels ♦ Ana Khouri, born in San Paolo, based in New York,More
The charm of ancient jewels comes to life with the artisan expertise of the Florentine Antonella Sicoli. Here are his new oldMore
From Barcelona, the Desigual fashion brand launches Almar, its second jewelery collection: it is inspired by the sea. The collection includes aboutMore
Ondyn’s jewels, winner of the Couture Design Awards in the Best in Diamonds Below $40,000 Retail category. Ondyn, the creature of NewMore
New Latin exam with Pianegonda. The brand of the Bros Manifatture group has long chosen to use words in Latin, or wordsMore
Millefiori collection by Giovanni Raspini. Flower necklaces were, arguably, the first jewel-like female accessory in the dawn of humanity. And today’s jewelryMore
High Jewelery butterflies in flight. This time it is Mattioli who uses one of the most recurring images in the world ofMore
The Alta collection by Marco Bicego, which is the high jewelery line of the Venetian Maison, draws from the company’s repertoire toMore
Mikimoto = pearls. This simple equation remains valid at 130 years in the anniversary year of the founder of the Japanese MaisonMore
One of the two films that have attracted the most attention in the summer of 2023 is Barbie. The fantasy comedy directedMore
For summer 2023 Brosway colors its most popular collection, Chakra. The Italian brand, also very active in the USA, offers a seriesMore
A word game for bijoux from the Mya Boccadamo collection. The line of the brand specialized in accessible jewelery is called CerAmica,More
New colors for the Magnetica System bijoux series by Breil. The name of the line of necklaces and bracelets refers to theMore
Jewelers and wearers like it: rubellite is an increasingly used stone. But what is a rubellite? It is red like a ruby,More
Rubies are one of the most loved gemstones for centuries and are the gem of the month of July. But few knowMore
The moonstone, so used for its pale shade, but little known by those who buy the jewels. Here is a quick guideMore
Can you recognize labradorite? Yet it is a stone widely used for bijoux and jewelry. Here’s what you need to know aboutMore
All you need to know about one of the gems most loved by jewelry: the aquamarine, which is also the stone ofMore
The stone of February is the amethyst. But this gem also it like in the other 11 months of the year. DiscoverMore
The morganite is a very attractive pink stone and less expensive than diamonds. Read what are the characteristics of the morganite inMore
It is blue like sapphire, precious like an emerald, desired like a ruby: can you recognize a tanzanite, stone of the monthMore
The story of Queen Victoria’s most loved crown and designed by her husband, Prince Albert. It is now exhibited at the VictoriaMore
For history buffs, but above all for British royals, Christie’s is on sale on 6 and 7 July in Bayreuth (Germany) aMore
Rolex and Rocca, the Damiani group’s chain of jewelers, have opened a new boutique in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. The boutique is locatedMore
Together with Vicenzaoro (September 8-12) the time of watches returns. The idea of combining the large jewelery fair with a space forMore
The next edition of Watches and Wonders Geneva will be held from 9 to 15 April 2024, again in the Halles delMore
Watches that are not afraid of the heat. They are the Breil Manta 1970 Solar chronographs. The Manta watch collection now featuresMore
The floral arrangement is at the heart of the work of the Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, who has been Hublot’s Friend ofMore
Haute horlogerie embarks at Geneva airport. Destination: Shanghai. A few months after the end of April event in Geneva, Watches and WondersMore
Hublot presents the Big Bang Unico Full Magic Gold. The watch was presented in 2011 and combines 24-karat gold with high-tech materials.More
Charmed watches for collectors: the Milanese Cambi Casa d’Aste is organizing the sale. The sale is scheduled for Thursday 15 June, inMore
New watches signed by the American brand Timex. They are those of the North Sierra Eco-Friendly line, which are part of theMore