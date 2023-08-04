Campus

Il booth di Nanis a VicenzaOro January. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Vicenzaoro is sold out

New previews of what will be Vicenzaoro September (8-12): it’s sold out and even the conference rooms have been occupied by exhibitors.

Bracciali in argento a maglia geometrica con charm

Pandora’s Secrets

Pandora is the most popular jewelry brand in the world. Everyone has worn or at least seen a Pandora jewelry up close.

The Lulo Rose vicino a un diamante incolore di 80 carati

RJC Sustainability Toolkit

The Responsible Jewelery Council offers the first ESG (Environmental, social, and corporate governance) toolkit to association members. The Responsible Jewelery Council is

18K White Gold Botanica Emerald & Diamond Floral Burst Cluster Ring

The bright Hueb

From the center of Brazil, the Hueb brand has conquered the United States and the Middle East with its lively and refined

EarHook Zero in oro rosa e diamanti

Gold for Gi by Giselle

Can a transgressive (from a stylistic point of view) jewelry designer transgress against herself? For Giselle Effting, a globetrotting Brazilian with a

Brosway for Barbie-mania

One of the two films that have attracted the most attention in the summer of 2023 is Barbie. The fantasy comedy directed

Bracciale della collezione Chakra di Brosway

Colored Chakra for Brosway

For summer 2023 Brosway colors its most popular collection, Chakra. The Italian brand, also very active in the USA, offers a series

Sicis, anello con rubellite, diamanti, micro mosaico. Copyright: gioiellis.com

All about rubellite

Jewelers and wearers like it: rubellite is an increasingly used stone. But what is a rubellite? It is red like a ruby,

Il rubino Estrela de Fura

All about ruby

Rubies are one of the most loved gemstones for centuries and are the gem of the month of July. But few know

Anello con acquamarina e zaffiri

Aquamarine at x-ray

All you need to know about one of the gems most loved by jewelry: the aquamarine, which is also the stone of

Anello Aurora in oro, ametista, rodolite di Shaun Leane

All about amethyst

The stone of February is the amethyst. But this gem also it like in the other 11 months of the year. Discover

Damiani, anello in oro, zaffiri rosa, diamanti e morganite

Everything about morganite

The morganite is a very attractive pink stone and less expensive than diamonds. Read what are the characteristics of the morganite in

Tanzanite. Copyright: gioiellis.com

All about the tanzanite

It is blue like sapphire, precious like an emerald, desired like a ruby: can you recognize a tanzanite, stone of the month

Magic Gold è in edizione limitata di 200 esemplari

New Big Bang for Hublot

Hublot presents the Big Bang Unico Full Magic Gold. The watch was presented in 2011 and combines 24-karat gold with high-tech materials.

Military-style Timex

New watches signed by the American brand Timex. They are those of the North Sierra Eco-Friendly line, which are part of the

