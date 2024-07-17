Pomellato has acquired the Valenza Setting Lab, a company based in the Piedmont town with 24 employees. Vls, founded by Marcello Monti and Gilberto Dentelli, previously worked for another company, Mg Incassatura, also a company based in Valenza and a long-time partner of Pomellato. Essentially, the Milanese brand owned by Kering will now go it alone. The acquisition is also functional to the new trend of the Maison, which has broadened its offering to high jewellery. The acquisition, according to Sabina Belli, CEO of Pomellato, marks a significant step forward in the jewelry company’s path.



It should be noted that this is Pomellato’s second operation on the production front: two years ago the company already acquired the minority share of another goldsmith workshop, Costanzo & Rizzetto, with 60 employees and specialized in the production and setting of jewellery.

