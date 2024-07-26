From Tehran to New York to design and propose jewellery: a difficult goal, especially for a woman. But Tanya Farah, born in Iran to Persian-Iraqi parents, succeeded. Tanya Farah’s first experience with the world of fine jewelry began during her visits to Tala, a jewelry store in Tehran, with her mother. This experience instilled in her the belief that jewelry is also a powerful medium for storytelling and personal expression. Farah is greatly inspired by the extraordinary stories of resilient women throughout history and by her personal journey from her upbringing in Iran to experiencing life in the United States during her academic pursuits: at 26, the designer successfully earned her PhD in Organizational Psychology.



Also due to her life experience, the designer’s creations are inspired by emancipated women, by the beauty of nature and by fabrics, embroidery and motifs that recall ancient temples and palaces of her childhood. The jewelry is crafted in New York City under Farah’s watchful eye with 18k gold, diamonds and gemstones. The jewelry is available through TanyaFarah.com, Neiman Marcus and Marissa Collections with prices ranging from $2,800 to $60,000.

