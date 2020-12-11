The golds by Chiampesan Fabris











Six years ago it expanded with the incorporation of Diemmeffe, but Chiampesan has certainly not lost its characteristics. Now called Chiampesan Fabris (from the name of the family that owns Diemmeffe), the historic Vicenza company continues its path, which means above all gold processing. Necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings in yellow gold, with some concessions to white gold, have been, since the company was founded in 1959, the strength of Chiampesan, which continues to export much of its production.



Whit technique and experience, manual skills combined with consolidated production standards, are realized with collections that also add semi-precious stones, as in the case of the Bacio line, in which citrines and amethysts are also used. But most of the jewels are exclusively in gold, with the characteristic hand satin finish successfully introduced in the goldsmith world by Lino Chiampesan. This is a smoothing process that is achieved by scratching the metal surface to obtain tiny, dense and thin lines, which add a velvety surface to the gold.

















