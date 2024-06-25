The Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation welcomes three new members: Chanel, Hermès and LVMH. The three brands with high specific weight in the luxury and watchmaking market join the Foundation’s board: an integration which, Watches and Wonders underlines, marks an important step in the Foundation’s desire to support the watchmaking industry as a whole, with all interested parties. The foundation was born in September 2022, on the initiative of Rolex, Richemont and Patek Philippe, and inherits a good part of the business that once belonged to Baselworld, until a few years ago the largest world fair dedicated to luxury watches and jewellery.



Now, after two years as president, Jean-Frédéric Dufour, CEO of Rolex, will pass the baton from July to his successor, Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier, for two years, and will become the treasurer of the WWGF. Under the leadership of Cyrille Vigneron as President and Claude Peny as Vice President, the foundation’s board of directors will focus on defining the strategies and development of Watches and Wonders Geneva, a major event that currently brings together the biggest players in the global watch industry. With 54 exhibiting brands and 49 thousand visitors at the last edition in April 2024, Watches and Wonders Geneva recorded a record result.



The Exhibition Committee, made up of representatives of the exhibiting brands, will continue to ensure the success of the event. The integration of these new members will allow an even greater weight of the international event: the next edition of Watches and Wonders Geneva will be held from 1 to 7 April 2025.