Bizzotto’s new jewels, including colored stones and gold











The Venetian Maison Bizzotto continues to explore shapes and colors, without forgetting the classic gold mesh.

Cesare Bizzotto and Asolo Gold are a partnership that has lasted for 40 years. But with a big difference. Asolo Gold is a company of San Zenone degli Ezzelini (Vicenza) with a turnover of 130 million euros, which produces chains of all types in gold for jewelers all over the world. Bizzotto is, instead, a small jewelery house that produces all over the world, in small quantities even if with great quality.



As in the most classic stories of jewelery and goldsmithing, the creative soul is represented by the founder, Cesare Bizzotto. A customization that turns into collections aimed mainly at the foreign market. But the common feature of Bizzotto’s production is that it does not have a single common characteristic. There are jewels that play on the processing of gold threads, to become bracelets-belts complete with buckles, pendants with geometric designs and adorned with small stones, with large flowers where the paved stones make up shades, for example with the Deep Blue collection where the stones are cut into a baguette and are well separated from each other. Giulia Netrese













