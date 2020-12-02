Antonio Papini, not just gold











The gold and diamond jewels by Antonio Papini, Tuscan jewelery ♦

Classic gold: chains, large, in yellow or pink gold, and sometimes white. And, perhaps, diamonds and ebony: Antonio Papini is a company that has completed half a century of life and has grown a little away from the classic areas where jewelry has developed in Italy. The headquarters, in fact, are in Empoli, a town near Florence. Since 1987, Antonio Papini specified, the company has developed the production activity marked by the 995 FI factory pusher. Just to say that behind the brand there is a well-established company in the panorama of Italian jewelery. Its production is mainly addressed to export.



No flight of fancy for these jewels that enclose the simple but effective style for those who want to wear a gold jewel, visibly gold. But also with the addition of personality, as in the bracelet in which the segments of the jewel twist and the metal is worked inside in a sort of network, while the elements are linked by rings with pavé diamonds. The big chains, however, are never trivial. They can please those who have always loved this kind of jewelry, but also successful rappers.

















