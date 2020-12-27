Crystalline outfit with Antica Murrina











The Murano crystals, in the Venice lagoon, are transformed into rings, bracelets and necklaces with Antica Murrina ♦

A few kilometers from the Venice lagoon, in Olmo di Martellago, Antica Murrina designs and produces its bijoux inspired by the ancient Venetian glass. Pearls worked by hand according to the age-old tradition of craftsmanship, crystals, colors: the company founded in the eighties combines the charm of the lake with the uniqueness of the crystals. The typical processing of Murano glass, in fact, means that each piece is a little different from the other with inclusions of bubbles and different transparencies, the result of craftsmanship. But that’s not all: Ancient Murrina also uses the most modern Swarovski crystals.



The result is necklaces, earrings and bracelets made in red, silver, blue and gold. The glass treated according to a process developed over time, is combined with steel and silver or gold leaves. The prices are quite low: the necklaces do not exceed 150 euros. For the FW 2020-2021 season Antica Murrina proposes the Diva collection.

















