









Big fashion magazines have already dealt with him: Luca Cantarelli is one of the emerging designers, who has made gender free one of his flagships. In short, jewels that can be worn regardless of gender or non-belonging. In short, in tune with the widespread trend. Born and raised in Sardinia, Cantarelli has lived and worked in Milan since 2012. He was struck by jewelry while attending university and, after graduating in law, he decided to devote himself to design.



He studied the necessary techniques and transported his interest in pop, like comics, to the world of jewelry. Bracelets, rings and earrings in silver, enamel, semi-precious stones are the ingredients of his palette. After working for fashion brands he was somewhat helped by the pandemic lockdown of 2020, when he had time to focus on his own jewelery making, which he describes as somewhere between street style with elements of sportswear. His 2nd round collection, for example, explicitly refers to the world of sport.

















