Romantic Stone Paris











The romantic jewelry of the French with Polish origin Marie Poniatowski, founder of Stone Paris.

Stone Paris: a name that does not leave space to guess what is the city in which it is located (it is on the rue des Saints-Peres, Latin Quarter). The imagination, however, don’t is missed to its creator, Marie Poniatowski. But again it is easy to guess what is the origin of the designer. You guessed it, it is a noble Polish family that has its roots in 1400, but is now Parisian of adoption. Paris Stone was founded in 2004. And Marie is a predestined: the father was the editor of Vogue France and her mother was a designer. After a foray into the world of film, Marie has now found her the road to make jewels , with its original vision: modern without being too modern, classical without being too classic.



The Jade collection, for example, was inspired by a trip to Venice and late Gothic architecture. Like the embroidered decorations of the Ca d’Oro, which was originally covered with gold leaf and lapis lazuli. In short, the Stone Paris collection pays homage to 15th-century Gothic architecture.



Perhaps a bit ‘romantic, as is the fate of the Poles who have brought to France the cheerful and melancholy spirit of their history. On the other hand she say to worship the Victorian period. Roads of fate aside, the jewels are made of gold, in three colors, and small white or blacks diamonds that make sparkling jewel without drawing attention to a single point, like a spider web of wires. Margherita Donato

















