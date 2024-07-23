Just a week after Vicenzaoro Milano Fashion&Jewels returns (14-17 September 2024) at Fieramilano (Rho headquarters). The fair dedicated to fashion and bijoux hosts around 600 brands, 48% of which come from abroad. Curiously (but with full reason), in contrast the organizing company Fiera Milano highlights the event as an alternative in an era dominated by artificial intelligence. At Milan Fashion&Jewels, however, the intelligence of the artisans is exalted, who apply creativity and practical skill together.



Among the brands in the bijoux sector, there will be the Milanese Make Your Jewel, which creates unique and personalized jewels with thousands of possible combinations, the Arezzo Francesca Bianchi Design which, starting from the family goldsmith tradition, rediscovers the bases of creative craftsmanship giving life to jewels painted one by one: each piece, before being packaged, goes through approximately 30 processing steps. Furthermore: the Roman brand Tdouble will be present, with collections of jewels worked with the lost wax technique, and Polvere di Stelle by Lorena Lucchini, with handcrafted bags embellished with pearls and sequins.



Furthermore, Milano Fashion&Jewels confirms its identity as a cultural observatory, with the presentation of two project areas created in collaboration with Poli.Design. The first area is Visionaires, in a new version for fashion, which will host over 70 creations by designers who have collaborated with creative directors and fashion stylists, putting their genius at the service of fashion. The second, Design Directions, will be the multimedia space that will outline the guidelines for fashion jewelery and accessories, presenting the two macro-trends identified for the next two years: BeautyPure and AdoraBold. There will also be a master class dedicated to the most relevant trends in jewelry and fashion accessories F/W 2024.

