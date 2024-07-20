Piaget and Homo Faber 2024: The Journey of Life, an event taking place in Venice throughout the month of September. It is the third edition of the Homo Faber Biennial, a celebration of contemporary craftsmanship curated by the Michelangelo Foundation for Creativity and Craftsmanship, a non-profit institution based in Switzerland, which supports artisans around the world with the aim of promoting a more human, inclusive and sustainable. During the event visitors will be taken on a journey through human life, exploring the most significant moments and everyday simplicities through the lens of craftsmanship, through the Giorgio Ciniche Foundation, located on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, Venice .



This year’s concept was developed by Hanneli Rupert (vice president of the Michelangelo Foundation) and curated by Italian director and producer Luca Guadagnino and Italian architect Nicolò Rosmarini.



As part of this event there will be no shortage of high jewelery and high watchmaking, with Piaget creations. The gold of the Swiss Maison’s creations is modeled, sculpted, engraved, braided, polished, brushed, polished and articulated, to play with light and bring texture, dynamism. Celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, Piaget’s experience and evolution from watchmaker to jeweler perfectly embodies Homo Faber’s motto: The Journey of Life. Contemporary and historic Piaget pieces will be exceptionally unveiled to illustrate the goldsmith’s craftsmanship and art of producing meticulously hand-crafted chains, a Piaget signature since the 1960s, when the first Swinging Sautoir watches grabbed the style limelight , swinging on intricately woven chains, finished with lush tassels.



Among other things, there is a link that unites Piaget to Venice: at the end of the Novata years, the Maison sponsored the restoration of the intricate mechanism of the Clock Tower and, in 2006, also the two Moors who mark the hours at the top of the Tower they benefited from Piaget’s generosity and expertise. Today the Richemont group brand continues to finance and support the maintenance and overhaul services of the Tower Clock mechanism and the Palazzo Ducale Clock, consolidating its long-standing relationship with Venice.

