Dalben jewels are born on Lake Como and arrive in the USA




In Como, an Italian town on the Lake that George Clooney also likes, there is the Dalben atelier which, like the nearby body of water, is very popular with Americans and in generals to the tourists. It is the atelier of Oreste and Laura Dal Ben, who created Dalben Gioielli. The couple designs and makes handmade jewelry with simple but pleasant lines. Oreste Dal Ben is an artist applied to jewelery, while Laura is an architect. They work in a complementary way, drawing from the design school of nearby Milan, but also from the tradition of ancient art, architecture and nature.

Anello in oro con acquamarina
Anello in oro con acquamarina

It is a jewelry that produces valuable pieces, especially rings, sold at prices that average between 2,000 and 8,000 euros. The design and creation of the jewels including the setting of the stones, all takes place inside the laboratory and this allows a continuous quality control up to the smallest detail. Most of the Dalben jewels are sold in the USA.
Anello in oro rosa con opale australiano
Anello in oro rosa con opale australiano

Anello in oro con smeraldo di 3,82 carati
Anello in oro con smeraldo di 3,82 carati
Orecchini con diamanti rose cut
Orecchini con diamanti rose cut
Orecchini in oro con opale
Orecchini in oro con opale
Orecchini a cerchio in oro
Orecchini a cerchio in oro

Orecchini a forma di pesci in oro con opale
Orecchini a forma di pesci in oro con opale australiano







