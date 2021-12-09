









In Como, an Italian town on the Lake that George Clooney also likes, there is the Dalben atelier which, like the nearby body of water, is very popular with Americans and in generals to the tourists. It is the atelier of Oreste and Laura Dal Ben, who created Dalben Gioielli. The couple designs and makes handmade jewelry with simple but pleasant lines. Oreste Dal Ben is an artist applied to jewelery, while Laura is an architect. They work in a complementary way, drawing from the design school of nearby Milan, but also from the tradition of ancient art, architecture and nature.



It is a jewelry that produces valuable pieces, especially rings, sold at prices that average between 2,000 and 8,000 euros. The design and creation of the jewels including the setting of the stones, all takes place inside the laboratory and this allows a continuous quality control up to the smallest detail. Most of the Dalben jewels are sold in the USA.