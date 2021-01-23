Ilaria Lanzoni starts again from a look of love











From Friuli (Italy) to New York: Ilaria Lanzoni has conquered a special place in the ranking of successful designers. An ascent that started a long time ago, but which became overwhelming starting in 2012, when the designer decided to move to the United States, first to Boston and then to the Big Apple, where she became the official designer of Hearts On Fire, a specialized company in diamond jewelry. But, in truth, it was no surprise to anyone: Ilaria Lanzoni already had a well-deserved reputation as a great interpreter of jewelry design. So much so that she had been called to work as the Head of Design for Garrard Fine Jewelry in London.



In the British capital, she also honed her skills by creating many of the brand’s collections and working closely with Stephen Webster, when he was creative director of London jewelery. In seven years at Hearts On Fire, Ilaria Lanzoni won the first prize ever for the company with her Serafina necklace, at the Best Haute Couture Design at the Las Vegas Couture Show, in 2015. Also for the Maison she designed the Illa collection (nickname she had as a child) with star-shaped jewelry.



Now the designer has launched her brand and is preparing for her third life as a jewelry designer. The first collection is called The Look of Love, gold jewels with navette diamonds that make up the shape of an eye, that of the person in love, and are repeated on earrings, pendants, rings.













