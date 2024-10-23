Spanish brand PdPaola opens its first store in Rome, consolidating its presence in Italy after the opening of its store in Milan in Corso Vercelli. The store is located in via Frattina 76, a very busy street. The store interiors are 70 square meters and feature a warm color palette, modern displays and natural elements. The store will showcase the latest news and collections of the brand founded in 2015 in Barcelona by brothers Paola and Humbert Sasplugas, such as The Icons, as well as the High Jewelry line made of 18K gold and lab-created diamonds.



This opening reinforces PdPaola’s long-term expansion strategy in Italy, one of its three main markets in terms of revenue, and reflects the brand’s commitment to strengthening its connection with Italian customers. The brand’s jewelry is currently available in more than 2,000 points of sale worldwide and PdPaola has become an internationally recognized brand.



