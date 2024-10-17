Alviero Martini 1A Classe in Lombard Street

For those who don’t know, Lombard Street takes its name from the Lombard bankers who worked in London in the Middle Ages. The same name was adopted by San Francisco for a street famous for its eight consecutive curves. And it is also the place that inspired Alviero Martini 1A Classe for the Lombard Street jewelry collection, which continues its tour of the world through the most famous streets. The collection is composed of necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings in steel, IP gold steel and IP rose gold steel.



The entire collection plays with a new decoration, which takes shape with a double 1C monogram where the numbers 1 describe a rectangle and the two Cs become the central motif, giving life to a mirror logo. The IP gold steel choker is described by a chain interspersed with three pendants with the 1C monogram and three small light points, while the 1A classe logo is inscribed in a heart on the side. The necklace is adjustable from 40 + 6 cm (49 euros). The soft bracelet, in parure with the necklace, is made of IP gold steel and features the 1C motif as the protagonist, repeated in a play of full and empty spaces and supported by two thin chains. It embraces the wrist and is adjustable from 16 + 3 cm (39 euros). The 1A classe logo is engraved in a circular pendant on the clasp.



The bangle bracelets of the Lombard Street collection feature the 1C motif in the center and are presented in two versions. The most classic proposal combines IP rose gold steel with a leather insert of the unmistakable Geo Map. For the more contemporary variant, the IP gold steel is combined with enamel on which the 1C motif is repeated to form a Greek key. (49 euros). On the inside, near the clasp, the 1A classe logo is engraved. The ring also features an element with a 1C monogram (29 euros). Finally, the stud earrings feature the main motif in IP gold steel (29 euros).

