As with honeycombs, the shape of the hexagon is often found in nature for its efficiency. In a hexagonal grid, each line is as short as possible if you want to fill a large area with the least possible number of hexagons. But this is not the basic idea of Hexagonia, a collection by Breil that is inspired by the style of the 1980s. The collection is built around the shape of the hexagon, through a kind of mosaic that defines earrings and bracelets available in steel and IP gold steel. The polygons, of different shapes and sizes, are combined with each other to create bold structures.
The bracelets are available in the IP gold steel version with bilux finish (99 euros) and in polished steel (89). The bracelets feature an adjustable jewelry clasp (from 16.5 to 19.5 centimeters) to best fit the wrist. The pendant earrings are composed of a cascade of steel hexagons that follow one another in the steel (75) and IP gold steel (85) versions.
Hexagons for Breil
