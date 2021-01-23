Alasia, legendary jewels











A small jewelry business of Casale Monferrato (Alessandria), specializes in wholesale jewelry and watches trade, had the idea to dedicate a brand to Alasia. A story that is History. According to legend, Alasia was a princess who fled before the eleventh century out of love with her Aleramo squire, son of Aldeprando of Saxony, descendant of Widukind, the head of the Saxons. But, despite the escape from the paternal mansion, years later Aleramo fought with the Army value of Alasia’s father, Otto, and was pardoned. Not only that: he became the first Marquis of Monferrato. In this royal couple over a thousand years ago it inspired the jewels of Monteferrato, a company operating in the area.



To rebellious princess was inspired by the designer Teresa Bazzani, who designed the collection Alasia, after working for thirty years in the historic city family jewelry. These are the scant information that you can get on the birth of this jewelery proposal: on the other hand, not surprisingly, the brand is inspired by a legend … Lavinia Andorno

















