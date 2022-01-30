









The name of the Maison is short: Feng J. But a novel could already be written on high jewelry conceived and produced by the designer Feng Ji. Feng is part of the Chinese designer team that has learned the secrets of gemology and goldsmithing, to produce gorgeous and high quality jewelry. Born in 2015, the Feng J brand works only by reservation and has a showroom in Paris, on Place Vendôme, where it makes its jewels, and in Shanghai. It took just a few years to make Feng J’s jewelry prey for collectors. A fame that began with an auction: one of her pieces of jewelry reached the highest sales record among Chinese jewelry designers at a sale of the Poly auction house in Hong Kong. It was 2015.



The creative designer did not come to the top by accident. She graduated in Product Design in Shanghai, flew to London to complete her Master’s degree in Jewelery Design at the University of the Arts and then moved to Paris to further study the subject at the École Privée BJOP. As if this were not enough, she graduated from the Gemological Institute of America and obtained a professional certificate at the Gübelin Academy, in Switzerland. All this preliminary study allows Feng Ji to fly high, in the skies of perfection. Her jewels are not just ornaments, but small worlds full of meanings, allusions, philosophical aspirations. Complex universes, but very fascinating.



Feng J has a pictorial style, she is an artist who expresses herself with jewels. She is also a question of roots: her great-grandfather was a court painter with the Qing dynasty. She uses precious stones with soft facets and which reflect light on both sides. The thin thickness of the gems allows you to take advantage of even the most subtle variations in color, tone and saturation. When combined, explains the designer, these gems have a watercolor-like effect and a quality like a brush that gently brushes a canvas. One can relate this to Impressionism or perhaps her cousin, Pointillism and the great artist Georges Seurat.













