A personalized Pandora ring: you can get it by engraving a word or a symbol on the jewel, to buy and wear, or to give as a gift. The Danish brand offers an engraving service for this purpose both online and in store, allowing you to choose messages, characters and symbols to make each jewel even more personal. An example are the Heart rings, with 14-karat gold-plated bands composed of aligned hearts. But also the heart charm, available in two sizes and in two metals, can be personalized with a message: the price starts at 29 euros.



A different option is that of the octagonal medallion with 14-karat gold plating, with an imitation lapis lazuli surface. The back of the jewel can be engraved with a message at the price of 45 euros. But there are many options, such as the Pandora Heart bracelet: also in this case it can be personalized with an engraving. Pandora offers the Click and Collect service to get the engraving exclusively in store at a cost of 15 euros. The engraving cost includes the personalization of both sides of the jewel.

