The simple avant-garde of Jasmina Jovy











Avant-garde jewels, with a design that looks to the future, those of Jasmina Jovy. The designer from Pforzheim (Germany) has jewelry in her blood: as a child she spent many hours in her mother’s goldsmith’s workshop and when she grew up she decided to put her experience to good use. But with the contribution of new ideas, which often seem decidedly avant-garde. The jewels have a minimalist style, very Nordic, simple and clean, but they do not lack personality.



Earrings, necklaces and rings are in gold but, more often, in gold-plated silver, although there are also those in steel. Some pieces are finished with rhodium, white or black, sometimes pearls are used. The contrast of volumes can seem strong in some pieces. But in other cases, like in earrings, vintage is combined with contemporary style. Jasmina Jovy founded her House in 2013 after a technical apprenticeship in Design, Jewelry and Devices in Pforzheim and then studies in the field of jewelry design at the University of Design in the jewel capital city of Germany.

















