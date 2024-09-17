Collezione Eden, indossato
Giovanni Raspini in Eden

Of the four new collections presented by Giovanni Raspini for autumn-winter 2024, Eden, with its animals, is the one that combines trends with the most ancient goldsmith tradition, typical of the Tuscan brand. The silver jewels of this collection are inspired by nature, in the style of the Maison, but are enriched with colors with a contemporary flavor. The jewels are made with the ancient technique of lost-wax casting of silver, subsequently burnished. The metal combines with the shades of large quartz.

Anelli e orecchini indossati
The collection presents six subjects (Leopard, Crocodile, Turtle, Snake, Butterfly and Dragonfly). The animals appear as small sculptures or, better, bas-reliefs that surround the jewels. Each animal is paired with a color (respectively citrine, green amethyst, aquamarine blue, amethyst, sapphire blue and emerald), for a total of six earrings, six rings, six necklaces and a bracelet that elegantly brings together all six decorations and colored stones.
Pendenti Libellula, Farfalla e Serpente
Bracciale della collezione Eden
Anello Coccodrillo
Orecchini LIbellula
Anello Uranio con agata rossa
