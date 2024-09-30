Messika high jewelry with a fashion show in front of a celebrity audience. In the front row Cardi B, Natalia Vodianova, Isabelle Adjani, Lucien Laviscount, Future, Nina Dobrev, Cole Sprouse, Balqees Al Fathi, Heidi Klum, Miyeon and Simon Gong, next to the founder of the Parisian Maison, Valérie Messika. An event that celebrated the high jewelry of the French brand, introduced by top model Ashley Graham.

Messika raised and expanded the inspirations of the Midnight Sun collection, with a more vibrant version of the Opus II. 125 new creations were presented, and as always diamonds are the specialty. Alongside necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets of great quality and perfect geometries, Messika also surprised with original pieces, such as lip jewelry, body belts for men and women, headpieces and nail jewelry.

The spectacular highlight was when the House unveiled the extraordinary Supernature and Fragments of Time necklaces. Monumental and extraordinary, these two rivers of diamonds defied all convention with the incredible carat sizes of their stones, which reach over 36 carats.

Spectacular and hypnotic, Fragments of Time mesmerized the audience by closing the show around the neck of the iconic Eva Herzigova. For this unprecedented diamond necklace, Valérie Messika paired an extraordinary 36-carat yellow diamond with an incomparable 33-carat white stone. Two exceptional gems intricately intertwined in a sensual diamond setting. A dazzling piece, the necklace alone features 232 stones, for a total of 129 carats.

Models and friends of the House, such as Taylor Hill and Cindy Bruna, paraded around a hypnotic XXL panoramic cube. In a subtle nod to the 80s spirit that inspired the show, Paris Jackson, daughter of the King of Pop, commanded attention. The show concluded with a final tableau featuring Eva Herzigova. After previous collaborations with Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni, Valérie Messika continues to expand these luminous partnerships with the biggest names in fashion.