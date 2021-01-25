Antonellis, Italy made in Antwerp











Antonellis: name that seems Italian, but Belgian design, here are the jewels of the great North.

The phenomenon of Italian Sound Branding is not confined to food products. Cheese which is named as parmesan but is produced who knows where, or a clothing line with a name that sounds Italian, but is made in Asia, are known phenomena. On the other hand, in Italy and in the rest of the world names in English are often used for brands: it is the globalization.



It is not surprising, therefore, that a jewelry brand called Antonellis, is based in Antwerp, Belgium, the capital of diamonds (and an office in Dubai), and that it was created in 2007 by a Belgian, Anton Schellekens, considered a master in cutting of diamonds. The current owner is, however, Linda Vanderschueren, after 20 years of experience in the sale of Italian luxury jewels she has decided to go on her own. In short, Anton’s name plus the experience with Italy, gave birth to Antonellis, a brand that is very successful in Middle Eastern countries. The design of the brand’s jewels is very traditional: large chains in pink or white gold, obviously many diamonds of excellent quality. It is also not surprising that the collections, there is a new one every year, have names like Lucca, Portofino or Amalfi, to which lines such as Rijad Solitaire or Illusion have been added.















