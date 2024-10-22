Anniversary More is one of Recarlo’s most successful collections, a variation of the first Anniversary Love. For this reason, the Piedmontese Maison renews the line every year, dedicated, as the name suggests, to celebrating significant dates in the life of a couple or family. The novelty is represented by six torque bracelets, which complete the collection. The new jewels, like the others in the same line, focus on an essential design but, at the same time, on the sparkle of the diamonds that make up the jewel. The bracelets are made of gold in two color versions: white, called arctic, and sunset yellow. The strictly natural diamonds have a heart cut, now a distinctive feature of the Maison.



Two torque necklaces complete the line. The novelties include new open chokers offered in different variations and carats. In this case, however, the jewels use classic round diamonds. To match the necklaces, Recarlo also offers new open earrings and, for those who want to dare more, two diamond ear cuffs that hide a tiny titanium spring.





