Bracciali e anelli Anniversary More
Bracciali e anelli Anniversary More

New Anniversary More jewels from Recarlo

Anniversary More is one of Recarlo’s most successful collections, a variation of the first Anniversary Love. For this reason, the Piedmontese Maison renews the line every year, dedicated, as the name suggests, to celebrating significant dates in the life of a couple or family. The novelty is represented by six torque bracelets, which complete the collection. The new jewels, like the others in the same line, focus on an essential design but, at the same time, on the sparkle of the diamonds that make up the jewel. The bracelets are made of gold in two color versions: white, called arctic, and sunset yellow. The strictly natural diamonds have a heart cut, now a distinctive feature of the Maison.

Collier, anelli e earcuff indossati
Recarlo necklaces, rings and earcuffs

Two torque necklaces complete the line. The novelties include new open chokers offered in different variations and carats. In this case, however, the jewels use classic round diamonds. To match the necklaces, Recarlo also offers new open earrings and, for those who want to dare more, two diamond ear cuffs that hide a tiny titanium spring.
Bracciali in oro e diamanti a cuore. Nascondono un anima di titanio che li rende flessibili
Gold bracelets with heart-shaped diamonds. They hide a titanium core that makes them flexible

Collier torque con diamanti taglio cuore
Torque necklace with heart-cut diamonds

Anelli in oro con diamanti taglio cuore e taglio baguette
Gold rings with heart-cut and baguette-cut diamonds

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orecchino in oro giallo 9 carati, diamanti, turchese
Previous Story

The different jewels of Pascale Monvoisin

Latest from Showroom