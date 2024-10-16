Anello di diamanti vintage di Van Cleef and Arpels, con design a grappolo, regalo di Elton John
Shirley Bassey’s Jewels Conquer Paris

Dame Shirley Veronica Bassey, 87, is a Welsh singer known for the longevity of her career: she has also used her powerful voice for the theme songs of three James Bond films. The artist has decided to sell her jewels, which are the protagonists of an auction organized by Sotheby’s in Paris. The sale of jewels, in total, grossed almost 6.5 million euros and the Shirley Bassey collection reached almost 2.2 million euros. A Cartier Baignoire gold women’s wristwatch that belonged to the singer broke the world record for the reference sold at 66,000 euros.

Shirley Bassey (1971)
Shirley Bassey (1971)

The auction recorded more than 50% of all lots sold above their high estimate and almost 94% of all lots sold above their low estimate. Also by Shirley Bassey, a vintage Van Cleef and Arpels diamond cluster ring with brilliant-cut diamonds (1960s) sold for €48,000, more than three times its high estimate (€10,000-15,000). A vintage diamond brooch designed as an openwork bow and decorated with leaf motifs and suspended tassels (circa 1905) sold for €162,000, almost five times its high estimate (€26,000-35,000). And a Van Cleef and Arpels emerald and diamond necklace with a detachable pendant, purchased by Dame Shirley to celebrate her first performance at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the British Queen, sold for €174,000, more than double its high estimate (€50,000 – €70,000).
Orologio da polso da donna in oro Cartier Baignoire appartenuto a Shirley Bassey
Cartier Baignoire Gold Ladies Wristwatch Once Owned by Shirley Bassey

In addition to the artist’s jewelry, other high-value pieces were sold at the auction. A Cartier Tutti Frutti bracelet with emeralds and rubies sold for €480,000 and was the top lot of the sale. It is the most valuable Cartier ever sold by Sotheby’s Paris. A Van Cleef and Arpels sapphire and diamond Boucle bracelet made €240,000. This too is the most valuable Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet ever sold by Sotheby’s Paris. And a brooch signed Georges Fouquet in aquamarine, onyx and diamonds found a buyer for 126,000 euros.
Collana di smeraldi e diamanti Van Cleef and Arpels con pendente staccabile
Van Cleef and Arpels Emerald and Diamond Necklace with Detachable Pendant

Bracciale Cartier Tutti Frutti con smeraldi e rubini
Cartier Tutti Frutti Emerald and Rubies Bracelet
Bracciale Boucle con zaffiri e diamanti di Van Cleef and Arpels
Van Cleef and Arpels Sapphire and Diamond Boucle Bracelet

Collana Butterfly in bronzo
Suonamore Oh Baby!
