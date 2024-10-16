Dame Shirley Veronica Bassey, 87, is a Welsh singer known for the longevity of her career: she has also used her powerful voice for the theme songs of three James Bond films. The artist has decided to sell her jewels, which are the protagonists of an auction organized by Sotheby’s in Paris. The sale of jewels, in total, grossed almost 6.5 million euros and the Shirley Bassey collection reached almost 2.2 million euros. A Cartier Baignoire gold women’s wristwatch that belonged to the singer broke the world record for the reference sold at 66,000 euros.



The auction recorded more than 50% of all lots sold above their high estimate and almost 94% of all lots sold above their low estimate. Also by Shirley Bassey, a vintage Van Cleef and Arpels diamond cluster ring with brilliant-cut diamonds (1960s) sold for €48,000, more than three times its high estimate (€10,000-15,000). A vintage diamond brooch designed as an openwork bow and decorated with leaf motifs and suspended tassels (circa 1905) sold for €162,000, almost five times its high estimate (€26,000-35,000). And a Van Cleef and Arpels emerald and diamond necklace with a detachable pendant, purchased by Dame Shirley to celebrate her first performance at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the British Queen, sold for €174,000, more than double its high estimate (€50,000 – €70,000).



In addition to the artist’s jewelry, other high-value pieces were sold at the auction. A Cartier Tutti Frutti bracelet with emeralds and rubies sold for €480,000 and was the top lot of the sale. It is the most valuable Cartier ever sold by Sotheby’s Paris. A Van Cleef and Arpels sapphire and diamond Boucle bracelet made €240,000. This too is the most valuable Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet ever sold by Sotheby’s Paris. And a brooch signed Georges Fouquet in aquamarine, onyx and diamonds found a buyer for 126,000 euros.

