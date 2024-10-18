From India to Russia, from the USA to Switzerland, from Belgium to Italy, with Milan and creativity as a meeting point. These are the origins of the 10 IED Jewelry Design graduates, protagonists, with their thesis collections, of the Infinitesimal exhibition, open as part of Milano Jewelry Week until Saturday 19 October at the IED headquarters in via Sciesa 4, in Milan.



Ten contemporary jewelry projects on display during Milano Jewelry Week until Saturday 19 October: they are the works of 10 IED Jewelry Design graduates, on display at the institute’s headquarters (via Sciesa 4, in Milan). The concept of the exhibition was decided by the designers themselves: Infinitesimal. The creators come from India, Russia, the USA, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy and, according to statistics, the possibility that two unknown individuals meet in the course of a lifetime is infinitesimal (0.00001%). According to statistics, on average, each person on Earth encounters about 80,000 individuals during their lifetime, out of a total of about 8 billion people.

Jewelry design is one of the disciplinary areas in which the vocation and international appeal of our School is expressed with particular incisiveness. In the classrooms and jewelry laboratories, a more than ever composite terrain of visions and cultural backgrounds is created, giving even more stimulus to what is already by nature a project area with a strong creative expression. An expression that these designers have also extended to the very concept of their end-of-three-year exhibition, conceived as a group following the personal sensibilities of each.

Danilo Venturi, director of IED Milan



The designers

On display is the Closing the loop collection by Paola Cavallier (scraps of bronze springs, gold and shellac for reuse). Els Op De Beeck (Netherlands) is the author of the Bare collection in ogura lace (asarakusui), paper, copper, pure silver, barley, glue: a series of masks. Giulia Calzaretti uses silk and 925 silver for Cura – The mechanism of understanding others: the silk comes from the designer’s mother’s wedding dress. Naishee Shah (India) presents Panacea, a project entirely made of cultivated copper crystals. Silver and aluminum, in the form of small seeds, are the basis of the Embryo collection by Mel Oceane Dario (Switzerland). Kadov in polyhedral is the collection by Miryam Paparazzo based on Shibuichi (a Japanese alloy of copper and silver) and stainless steel wires. Louis Frederick Kutyla (USA) is the author of Exquisite corpse, a project in aluminum, silver, stainless steel, tourmaline, cubic zirconia, purple sapphire, amethyst, garnet. Very thin copper threads compose the Istoki collection, by Aleksandra Leroy (Russia): by weaving them, the designer wants to capture the fragility of stories and lives. Mathew Clifson (India) presents a modular necklace in oxidized silver and pearls from the series The Seven Seals and Noor Kerdi (Jordan) from her collection Patterns of the coral reef presents a modular bracelet in rhodium-plated silver and synthetic spinel.

The exhibition

IED Infinitesimal

until October 19

via Sciesa 4, Milan

9.30 to 19, Saturday 9.30-16.30

Free admission

