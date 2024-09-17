Watches and Wonders, the world’s largest event for fine watchmaking, is getting bigger. The successor to Baselworld is also bringing on board Bulgari and six other independent brands. With these additions, the brands that have confirmed their presence in Geneva from 1 to 7 April 2025 (open to the general public from 5 to 7 April) rise to 60. The independent brands that are joining are Christiaan van der Klaauw, Genus, Kross Studio, MeisterSinger, as well as the return of Armin Strom and HYT. They will be located in a specially redesigned environment.



In addition to the event at the Palaexpo in Geneva, young professionals and trainees will present the crafts and projects they are working on at the Watchmaking Village in the city. Guided tours, events, discovery workshops, conferences and debates on topics related to the young generations and the measurement of time are all on the agenda. Here are the brands present at Watches and Wonders 2025. A. Lange & Söhne, Alpina Watches, Angelus, Armin Strom, Arnold & Son, Artya Watches, Baume & Mercier, Bell & Ross, Bremont, Bulgari, Cartier, Chanel, Charriol, Chopard, Christiaan Van Der Klaauw, Chronoswiss, Cyrus Genève, Czapek & Cie, Eberhard & Co., Ferdinand Berthoud, Frederique Constant0, Genus, Gerald Charles, Grand Seiko, Grönefeld, H. Moser & Cie., Hautlence, Hermès, Hublot, Hysek, Hyt, Iwc Schaffhausen, Jaeger-Lecoultre, Kross Studio, Laurent Ferrier, Louis Moinet, Meistersinger, Montblanc, Nomos Glashütte, Norqain, Oris, Panerai, Parmigiani Fleurier, Patek Philippe , Pequignet, Piaget, Raymond Weil, Ressence, Roger Dubuis, Rolex, Rudis Sylva, Speake Marin, Tag Heuer, Trilobe, Tudor, U-Boat, Ulysse Nardin, Vacheron Constantin, Van Cleef & Arpels, Zenith.

