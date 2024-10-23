Sotheby’s Milan will auction a collection of fine jewelry that spans almost 150 years of goldsmith art created by some of the finest Italian and international designers and artists, including pieces by Cartier and Van Cleef and Arpels. The exclusive online sale on Sothebys.com also includes noble jewelry and has several recurring themes, in particular the Archaeological Revival, with a series of rare pieces dating back to the end of the 19th century in extraordinary condition. Like the necklace (estimate 70,000 – 100,000 euros), designed as a row of nine oval-shaped pendants, each decorated with an agate intaglio and depicting women such as Cleopatra, an example of the Archaeological Revival supported by Castellani.



Another example, executed to a similarly striking effect, is a rare bracelet set with old mine-cut diamonds and decorated with six carnelian inlays alternating with four oval-shaped cameos depicting Eros, the god of love, as a young boy with symbolic animals (estimate €15,000 – €20,000). Artist-designed pieces are also well represented in the sale, including works by Niki de Saint Phalle, Cesar, Gerhard Richter, Giorgio Facchini and Umberto Mastroianni, to name a few. And in a year when Gucci celebrates its 140th anniversary, Sotheby’s Milan sale features some rare jewels from the illustrious Italian brand, including several pieces from the Tubogas collection.

