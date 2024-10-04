Giulia Lola Stabile sees the stars with S’Agapò. The Italian dancer and TV host, winner of the twentieth edition of the talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi, has also become the face of the communication campaign for the collection inspired by the stars of the brand that is part of the Bros Manifatture group. These S’Agapò jewels, like the others in the brand’s catalog, are also made of steel in the natural color, or in the variant with a gold finish.



The stars, however, are not the only motif of this line of jewels. As an alternative to the five-pointed silhouette of the stars, pendants in the classic heart shape are also proposed. The line consists of earrings, necklaces and bracelets, characterized by rounded shapes.

