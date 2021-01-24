ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — January 24, 2021 at 4:10 am

The different jewels of Pascale Monvoisin




Different jewels, a personal style, the search for a market niche: Pascale Monvoisin in Paris does not compete with the great Maisons of Place Vendôme, but follows her path. And so, considered he has decided to open a second boutique in the heart of the French capital, it seems that his work is appreciated. Pascale Monvoisin is one of those designers happily affected since childhood by the jewelry syndrome, a dangerous disease that causes those who suffer from it to open a company that produces rings, bracelets and earrings (we are joking). But the event that convinced him to take the step of founding his own brand was, he himself says, a trip to India.

Collana in oro, argento, diamanti, bachelite
Some years ago, in Jaipur, the jewelry and stone capital of Rajasthan, he bought a kilo of turquoises. And he immediately started designing jewelry. After that exploit, the source of inspiration completely changed: it was the photographs of Robert Mapplethorpe. Pascale Monvoisin’s jewels use gold and precious and semi-precious stones, but also unusual materials for fine jewelery, such as bakelite.
Collana in oro con citrino e diamanti
Anello Varda in oro, diamanti e bachelite
Anello Souad in oro e diamanti
Anello Souad in oro e citrino con diamante
Collana in oro con cristallo di rocca e diamanti
Anello in oro, diamanti e bachelite
